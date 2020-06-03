22 Sunnyside Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Available 09/01/20 Bery Unique sunny loft studio-Pets ok - Property Id: 281653



Available 9/1- no broker fee, please contact me directly regarding applying.



Step into Off Centre Lofts, a newly redeveloped school house. Inside are twenty-one units spread over three floors. All of our loft apartments include galley kitchens outfitted with stone countertops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances including, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave are standard throughout. Modern bathrooms feature tile floors and full bathtubs. Every unit also has a stackable, energy efficient, front-loading washer and dryer. Control your own heat and air-conditioning all year long, with efficient and compact HVAC systems. The building is professionally managed with keycard access and intercom, and twenty-four hour maintenance. For your convenience dedicated off-street parking is also available to residents.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281653

