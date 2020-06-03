All apartments in Boston
22 Sunnyside Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

22 Sunnyside Street

22 Sunnyside Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Available 09/01/20 Bery Unique sunny loft studio-Pets ok - Property Id: 281653

Available 9/1- no broker fee, please contact me directly regarding applying.

Step into Off Centre Lofts, a newly redeveloped school house. Inside are twenty-one units spread over three floors. All of our loft apartments include galley kitchens outfitted with stone countertops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances including, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave are standard throughout. Modern bathrooms feature tile floors and full bathtubs. Every unit also has a stackable, energy efficient, front-loading washer and dryer. Control your own heat and air-conditioning all year long, with efficient and compact HVAC systems. The building is professionally managed with keycard access and intercom, and twenty-four hour maintenance. For your convenience dedicated off-street parking is also available to residents.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281653
Property Id 281653

(RLNE5826804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Sunnyside Street have any available units?
22 Sunnyside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Sunnyside Street have?
Some of 22 Sunnyside Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Sunnyside Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Sunnyside Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Sunnyside Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Sunnyside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Sunnyside Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 Sunnyside Street does offer parking.
Does 22 Sunnyside Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Sunnyside Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Sunnyside Street have a pool?
No, 22 Sunnyside Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Sunnyside Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Sunnyside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Sunnyside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Sunnyside Street has units with dishwashers.
