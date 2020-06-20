212 Beacon St

Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning elevator fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator parking

Unfurnished or Furnished! Exquisite 2nd & 3rd Floor Duplex on Waterside Beacon Street featuring breathtaking Charles River views on one side and the city skyscape on the other. This grand 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex boasts a fantastic floor plan w/ direct elevator access to both levels, expansive windows, beautiful hardwood floors, & soaring ceilings throughout. The gourmet chef's kitchen w/ ample cabinet/counter space opens to the generously-sized living room/dining room. There is also a formal living room that overlooks the Charles & features a handsome fireplace. Upstairs houses the incredible master suite w/ fabulous closet space & a luxurious en suite bath. Also on this level is another exceptionally spacious bedroom with en-suite bath. A direct access parking space, central air, custom designed interior, and ample storage complete this stunning home. Perfectly situated across from the esplanade footbridge, & steps to Boston's best shops, restaurants, parks, and transportation!