Boston, MA
212 Beacon St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

212 Beacon St

212 Beacon Street · (617) 861-7434
Location

212 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Unfurnished or Furnished! Exquisite 2nd & 3rd Floor Duplex on Waterside Beacon Street featuring breathtaking Charles River views on one side and the city skyscape on the other. This grand 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex boasts a fantastic floor plan w/ direct elevator access to both levels, expansive windows, beautiful hardwood floors, & soaring ceilings throughout. The gourmet chef's kitchen w/ ample cabinet/counter space opens to the generously-sized living room/dining room. There is also a formal living room that overlooks the Charles & features a handsome fireplace. Upstairs houses the incredible master suite w/ fabulous closet space & a luxurious en suite bath. Also on this level is another exceptionally spacious bedroom with en-suite bath. A direct access parking space, central air, custom designed interior, and ample storage complete this stunning home. Perfectly situated across from the esplanade footbridge, & steps to Boston's best shops, restaurants, parks, and transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Beacon St have any available units?
212 Beacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Beacon St have?
Some of 212 Beacon St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
212 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 212 Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 212 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 212 Beacon St does offer parking.
Does 212 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 212 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 212 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 212 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
