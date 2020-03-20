All apartments in Boston
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

210 Park Dr.

210 Park Drive · (617) 396-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BEST OF THE BEST LOCATION BRILLIANT 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment being offered at a fantastic price for the size and location. This apartment is an UNBELIEVABLE DEAL with many features and amenities you will like. Schedule today to see it free of charge before you miss out. I have many outstanding apartments at the best prices in the area.This apartment has everything you're looking for! Did I mention it's amazing amenities? Email me or request for a showing online, and leave the rest to me!*** Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Park Dr. have any available units?
210 Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 210 Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Park Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 210 Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 210 Park Dr. offer parking?
No, 210 Park Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 210 Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 210 Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 210 Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Park Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Park Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
