21 Shepard St Apt 2

Don't miss your chance to see this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Brighton. ELECTRICITY IS INCLUDED. Enjoy access to side yard. Coin-op laundry in basement. Hardwood floors throughout. On street parking with permit but we also have parking available for an additional $150 per month. Building is a 10 minute walk to Warren St. T Station with easy access to restaurants, shops, library and Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center. Pet friendly unit. Cats are an additional $50 per month, dogs are an additional $100 per month with landlord's approval. Lease through 5/31/2021. There will be no option to renew. **UNIT IS RENTED IN AS IS CONDITION**



