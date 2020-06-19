All apartments in Boston
21 Shepard St Apt 2

21 Shepard Street · (617) 751-5119
Location

21 Shepard Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 09/01/20 EMAIL RENTALS@CITYREALTYBOSTON.COM FOR VIDEO TOUR

Don't miss your chance to see this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Brighton. ELECTRICITY IS INCLUDED. Enjoy access to side yard. Coin-op laundry in basement. Hardwood floors throughout. On street parking with permit but we also have parking available for an additional $150 per month. Building is a 10 minute walk to Warren St. T Station with easy access to restaurants, shops, library and Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center. Pet friendly unit. Cats are an additional $50 per month, dogs are an additional $100 per month with landlord's approval. Lease through 5/31/2021. There will be no option to renew. **UNIT IS RENTED IN AS IS CONDITION**

(RLNE5783157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Shepard St Apt 2 have any available units?
21 Shepard St Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Shepard St Apt 2 have?
Some of 21 Shepard St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Shepard St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Shepard St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Shepard St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Shepard St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 21 Shepard St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 21 Shepard St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 21 Shepard St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Shepard St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Shepard St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 21 Shepard St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Shepard St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 21 Shepard St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Shepard St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Shepard St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
