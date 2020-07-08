209 W. Newton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Coming soon! Apartment living along West Newton Street opposite the Titus Sparrow Park & Playgrounds - prime metro-urban location on the South End/Back Bay line. Classic brick rowhouse charm throughout featuring refinished hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace with wood-carved mantel. A galley kitchen with service window, abundant cabinet & pantry storage and all major appliances. Spacious rear bedroom with newly installed carpeting plus a cozy guest room or home office work space. Heat & hot water included! Situated in a professionally managed apartment building with on-site laundry facilities. Parking rental options available behind the building with direct access from $175/mo. Adjacent to the parks along the Southwest Corridor with close proximity to Star Market, Prudential Mall shops & restaurants. An excellent commuter location near multiple T-stations (Green & Orange lines), Commuter Rail and MA Pike on/off ramps. Available from mid-July; NO pets.