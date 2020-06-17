All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

201 K Street

201 K Street · (508) 243-7477
Location

201 K Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 K Street Apt #4, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. *VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE* Large East Side 2 Bedroom 1 Bath South Boston apartment with an open floor plan kitchen, dining, and living space. The updated kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and an 3 seat island. The spacious Master Bedroom features a Large Walk-In Closet big enough for two. The living area centers around a Gas Fireplace and has an adjacent walk out Private Deck. This unit comes with 1 Off-Street Parking Space, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, and Central A/C. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3588687 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 K Street have any available units?
201 K Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 K Street have?
Some of 201 K Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 K Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 K Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 K Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 K Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 K Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 K Street does offer parking.
Does 201 K Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 K Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 K Street have a pool?
No, 201 K Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 K Street have accessible units?
No, 201 K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 K Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 K Street does not have units with dishwashers.
