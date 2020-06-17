201 K Street

Amenities

1 K Street Apt #4, Boston, MA 02127 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. *VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE* Large East Side 2 Bedroom 1 Bath South Boston apartment with an open floor plan kitchen, dining, and living space. The updated kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and an 3 seat island. The spacious Master Bedroom features a Large Walk-In Closet big enough for two. The living area centers around a Gas Fireplace and has an adjacent walk out Private Deck. This unit comes with 1 Off-Street Parking Space, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, and Central A/C. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3588687 ]