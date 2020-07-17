20 Brock St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1br, 1bath, livingroom, kitchen Gas heat and hot water included/paid by landlord Brand new kitchen cabinets installed last year. Coin operated washer and dryer available easy non pemit parking Quiet residential street outside of Brighton Center in Oak Square! Walk to bus routes 57,501,503,64,65,86 MBTA. A stroll to local shops, parks, and YMCA. Quiet residential street outside of Brighton Center in Oak Square! Walk to bus routes 57,501,503,64,65,86 MBTA. A stroll to local shops, parks, and YMCA. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl



Terms: One year lease