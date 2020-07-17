All apartments in Boston
20 Brock St.

20 Brock Street · (617) 804-5655
Location

20 Brock Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1br, 1bath, livingroom, kitchen Gas heat and hot water included/paid by landlord Brand new kitchen cabinets installed last year. Coin operated washer and dryer available easy non pemit parking Quiet residential street outside of Brighton Center in Oak Square! Walk to bus routes 57,501,503,64,65,86 MBTA. A stroll to local shops, parks, and YMCA. Quiet residential street outside of Brighton Center in Oak Square! Walk to bus routes 57,501,503,64,65,86 MBTA. A stroll to local shops, parks, and YMCA. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Brock St. have any available units?
20 Brock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Brock St. have?
Some of 20 Brock St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Brock St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Brock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Brock St. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Brock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 20 Brock St. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Brock St. offers parking.
Does 20 Brock St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Brock St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Brock St. have a pool?
No, 20 Brock St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Brock St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Brock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Brock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Brock St. does not have units with dishwashers.
