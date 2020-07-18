All apartments in Boston
2 Hawthorne Pl.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

2 Hawthorne Pl.

2 Hawthorne Place · (774) 210-0416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Hawthorne Place, Boston, MA 02114
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
concierge
2br - 2br - 2/2 fully renovated galley kitchen condo approx. 1200 interior and SF Exterior balcony 88 SF with nice light and views of the city available 10/1/2019 secure private building with concierge 24 hour service. New fully equipped Tiled Kitchen with Granite Counters. Large Master Bedroom with spacious walk in closet and bathroom with a shower. 2nd Bedroom with spacious closet and full tiled bathroom. Parquet Floors in living and bedroom areas . Heat and Water included separate electric and cable laundry facilities in bldg. walk to many medical facilities MGH, MEEI, MIT, and Shriners. Walk to Transportation: Charles/MGH, North Station, Gov't Center Walk to Downtown Shuttle to BWH, BI Crossing shopping areas .

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Hawthorne Pl. have any available units?
2 Hawthorne Pl. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Hawthorne Pl. have?
Some of 2 Hawthorne Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Hawthorne Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Hawthorne Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Hawthorne Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 2 Hawthorne Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2 Hawthorne Pl. offer parking?
No, 2 Hawthorne Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Hawthorne Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Hawthorne Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Hawthorne Pl. have a pool?
No, 2 Hawthorne Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Hawthorne Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2 Hawthorne Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Hawthorne Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Hawthorne Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
