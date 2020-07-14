2-4 Lexington

Amenities

This third floor 2 bed 2 bath loft-style apartment boasts high ceilings, an in-unit washer/dryer, and a large living area with exposed brick walls, steel beams and columns. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private full bathroom, and the second bedroom offers a large closet. The south-facing windows and balcony receive lots of natural light throughout the day. The designer kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and overlooks a large living and dining area creating an open layout that's ideal for entertaining guests. Comes equipped with a natural gas fireplace, and a mounting location for your flatscreen TV above it.



Terms: One year lease