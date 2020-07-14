All apartments in Boston
2-4 Lexington
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

2-4 Lexington

2 Lexington St · (617) 955-0770
Location

2 Lexington St, Boston, MA 02128
Central Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,030

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This third floor 2 bed 2 bath loft-style apartment boasts high ceilings, an in-unit washer/dryer, and a large living area with exposed brick walls, steel beams and columns. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private full bathroom, and the second bedroom offers a large closet. The south-facing windows and balcony receive lots of natural light throughout the day. The designer kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and overlooks a large living and dining area creating an open layout that's ideal for entertaining guests. Comes equipped with a natural gas fireplace, and a mounting location for your flatscreen TV above it.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2-4 Lexington have any available units?
2-4 Lexington has a unit available for $3,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2-4 Lexington have?
Some of 2-4 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2-4 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
2-4 Lexington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2-4 Lexington pet-friendly?
No, 2-4 Lexington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2-4 Lexington offer parking?
No, 2-4 Lexington does not offer parking.
Does 2-4 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2-4 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2-4 Lexington have a pool?
No, 2-4 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 2-4 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 2-4 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 2-4 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2-4 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.
