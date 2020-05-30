All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 199 State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
199 State St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:03 PM

199 State St

199 State Street · (617) 901-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Downtown Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

199 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
FURNISHED: Outstanding renovation of 2 bedroom/2 bath occupying the entire fourth floor of Greenway Place, at the foot of the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Over 2400 square feet of custom living space on one floor features direct elevator access, and 2 oversized outdoor balconies. Exposed beams, brick walls, wood flooring, and wraparound windows offering panoramic views from three magnificent exposures. Open chef's kitchen by Smallbone of Devizes UK, Subzero, Gaggenau wine refrigerator, Meile dishwasher, and six burner Wolf stove. Two full marble baths. Custom lighting throughout. Central air conditioning. One storage room. Large exclusive use foyer in addition to deeded square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 State St have any available units?
199 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 State St have?
Some of 199 State St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 State St currently offering any rent specials?
199 State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 State St pet-friendly?
No, 199 State St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 199 State St offer parking?
No, 199 State St does not offer parking.
Does 199 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 State St have a pool?
No, 199 State St does not have a pool.
Does 199 State St have accessible units?
No, 199 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 199 State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 State St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 199 State St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity