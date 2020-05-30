199 State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

FURNISHED: Outstanding renovation of 2 bedroom/2 bath occupying the entire fourth floor of Greenway Place, at the foot of the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Over 2400 square feet of custom living space on one floor features direct elevator access, and 2 oversized outdoor balconies. Exposed beams, brick walls, wood flooring, and wraparound windows offering panoramic views from three magnificent exposures. Open chef's kitchen by Smallbone of Devizes UK, Subzero, Gaggenau wine refrigerator, Meile dishwasher, and six burner Wolf stove. Two full marble baths. Custom lighting throughout. Central air conditioning. One storage room. Large exclusive use foyer in addition to deeded square footage.