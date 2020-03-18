All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 198 W. 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
198 W. 6th Street
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

198 W. 6th Street

198 West Sixth Street · (617) 699-6268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

198 West Sixth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath Master bedroom offers an en-suite bath, gleaming HWF's,gas fireplace, S.S. appliances and stunning kitchen with island bar and stools . Surround sound along with the booster , dining and living area off kitchen for entertaining. This is a home you will proudly come home to . Pristine condition, offers private rear deck, private yard, laundry in unit and storage. 2- Two deeded parking spaces in rear thru slider to walk way , a rarity in South Boston . Shown By appointment No pets, No Smokers , full agency fee , first month rent and security,. avail 4/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 W. 6th Street have any available units?
198 W. 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 W. 6th Street have?
Some of 198 W. 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 W. 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
198 W. 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 W. 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 198 W. 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 198 W. 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 198 W. 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 198 W. 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 W. 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 W. 6th Street have a pool?
No, 198 W. 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 198 W. 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 198 W. 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 198 W. 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 W. 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 198 W. 6th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity