198 W. 6th Street

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath Master bedroom offers an en-suite bath, gleaming HWF's,gas fireplace, S.S. appliances and stunning kitchen with island bar and stools . Surround sound along with the booster , dining and living area off kitchen for entertaining. This is a home you will proudly come home to . Pristine condition, offers private rear deck, private yard, laundry in unit and storage. 2- Two deeded parking spaces in rear thru slider to walk way , a rarity in South Boston . Shown By appointment No pets, No Smokers , full agency fee , first month rent and security,. avail 4/1.