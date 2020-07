Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground internet access

Come view this beautiful 2 bed 3rd floor Penthouse Condo in Fort Hill near historic Highland Park. The very spacious eat-in kitchen which an island w/ 6 barstools. Granite countertops with stainless appliances with silent operating dishwasher. Unit offers hardwood floors, electric fire place with remote, and Washer & Dryer in unit. Large Master Bedroom with bay windows has a huge walk in closet. Both bedrooms and kitchen/living room have brand new wall mounted HVAC units & ceiling fans both with remote controls. Baseboard heat also available in unit and controlled by Nest WiFi thermostat. Less than half mile to Jackson Square T (Orange Line) and Southwest Corridor bike path to South End and Back Bay; one mile to Dudley Square. Two blocks to Highland Park. A short block to Marcella Playground/park.



Terms: One year lease