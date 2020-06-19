194 Beacon St.

3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms Two private garage parking spaces private roof deck private deck off master bedroom thru French doors hardwood floors central air conditioning/central heating marble kitchen and baths washer and dryer in unit SEPERATE UTILITY
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
