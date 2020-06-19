All apartments in Boston
194 Beacon St.

194 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

194 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms Two private garage parking spaces private roof deck private deck off master bedroom thru French doors hardwood floors central air conditioning/central heating marble kitchen and baths washer and dryer in unit SEPERATE UTILITY

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

