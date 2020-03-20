190 Sherman Rd

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath townhouse duplex in Chestnut Hill - Property Id: 168412
Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston. Perfect for commuters looking for green space and a quiet area that isn't too far from the city or medical area.
These duplex apartments have many great features: Dishwasher, Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, and back patio. Rent includes heat and hot water.
Additional amenities include: shuttle service to Reservoir T station (Green Line)*, access to the on-site fitness center and business center with computers and printers*, tennis and outdoor basketball courts, walking/jogging trails in Hancock Woods, on-site zipcar, additional laundry facilities, on-site maintenance and management, and resident events.
**Some amenities require a 1-time fee of $245.
***Pricing and availability are subject to change.
