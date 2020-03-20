All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 190 Sherman Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
190 Sherman Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

190 Sherman Rd

190 Sherman Road · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

190 Sherman Road, Boston, MA 02467
Brook Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
on-site laundry
tennis court
2 bed, 1 bath townhouse duplex in Chestnut Hill - Property Id: 168412

Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston. Perfect for commuters looking for green space and a quiet area that isn't too far from the city or medical area.

These duplex apartments have many great features: Dishwasher, Disposal, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, and back patio. Rent includes heat and hot water.

Additional amenities include: shuttle service to Reservoir T station (Green Line)*, access to the on-site fitness center and business center with computers and printers*, tennis and outdoor basketball courts, walking/jogging trails in Hancock Woods, on-site zipcar, additional laundry facilities, on-site maintenance and management, and resident events.

**Some amenities require a 1-time fee of $245.
***Pricing and availability are subject to change.
****DO NOT APPLY DIRECTLY ON THIS SITE. CALL FOR DETAILS. NO APP FEE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168412
Property Id 168412

(RLNE5776421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Sherman Rd have any available units?
190 Sherman Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 Sherman Rd have?
Some of 190 Sherman Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Sherman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
190 Sherman Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Sherman Rd pet-friendly?
No, 190 Sherman Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 190 Sherman Rd offer parking?
No, 190 Sherman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 190 Sherman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Sherman Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Sherman Rd have a pool?
No, 190 Sherman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 190 Sherman Rd have accessible units?
No, 190 Sherman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Sherman Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Sherman Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 190 Sherman Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity