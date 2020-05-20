All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
190 Bolton Street
190 Bolton Street

190 Bolton Street · (508) 740-2527
Location

190 Bolton Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
190 Bolton Street, Boston, MA 02127 - 5 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Rare single family available for Sept 1 in Southie. Property features 4 oversized bedrooms, and one smaller bedroom perfect for a either a bedroom/ den or office. Floor one features living room, den, open concept chefs kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of room for entertaining. There is also private outdoor space and full bath. Floor 2 is the master bedroom with walking closet, washer dryer, and a second large bedroom, with study nook. Floor three has three bedrooms. Basement is perfect for storage. Property is DELEADED! There is free parking across the street at the St. Vincent de Paul lot. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571147 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Bolton Street have any available units?
190 Bolton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 Bolton Street have?
Some of 190 Bolton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Bolton Street currently offering any rent specials?
190 Bolton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Bolton Street pet-friendly?
No, 190 Bolton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 190 Bolton Street offer parking?
Yes, 190 Bolton Street does offer parking.
Does 190 Bolton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Bolton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Bolton Street have a pool?
No, 190 Bolton Street does not have a pool.
Does 190 Bolton Street have accessible units?
No, 190 Bolton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Bolton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Bolton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
