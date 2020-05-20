Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

190 Bolton Street, Boston, MA 02127 - 5 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Rare single family available for Sept 1 in Southie. Property features 4 oversized bedrooms, and one smaller bedroom perfect for a either a bedroom/ den or office. Floor one features living room, den, open concept chefs kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of room for entertaining. There is also private outdoor space and full bath. Floor 2 is the master bedroom with walking closet, washer dryer, and a second large bedroom, with study nook. Floor three has three bedrooms. Basement is perfect for storage. Property is DELEADED! There is free parking across the street at the St. Vincent de Paul lot. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3571147 ]