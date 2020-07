Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Make your friends jealous with this Beautiful Furnished Penthouse apartment located on one of the most sought-after streets in the south end. Private roof deck with views of the Back Bay and South End. HW floors, built-in bookcase, washer/dryer, renovated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Living room features bay windows that butter the living room in sunlight. What s not to Love!!



Terms: One year lease