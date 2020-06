18 Preble St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*** NEWLY CONSTRUCTED CONDO QUALITY 1 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM LOCATED JUST 1/2 BLOCK TO ANDREW SQ T STOP AND HIGHWAY ACCESS! PET FRIENDLY WELL APPOINTED APARTMENT FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERS/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR, CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM AND MODERN MARBLE BATHROOM. GARAGE PAKING AVAILABLE IN THE GARAGE UNDERNEATH FOR AN ADDITIONAL $300/MONTH. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN SOUTH BOSTON NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, HIGHWAY ACCESS, SOUTH BAY SHOPPING CENTER, SEAPORT DISTRICT, PARKS/BEACHES AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE NOW, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease