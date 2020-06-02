18 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Huge studio featuring: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - Sunny open floor plan! - Modern kitchen w/ breakfast bar! - Updated tiled bathroom! - Picture window w/ views of the Common! This is a rare opportunity to live in one of the most coveted locations in the city! Call NOW for showings! Excellent location on Boston Common! Highly desirable location where Beacon Hill and Downtown blend in to sought after Back Bay! Corner of Arlington Street and Commonwealth Ave with the well manicured Comm Ave Mall park in the median! Close to Newbury Street, Commonwealth Ave Mall, Kenmore Square, Suffolk University, Prudential Center, Copley Square, Boston Public Library, Public Gardens, Emerson College, Symphony Hall, Hynes Convention Center, and much more! Anything not in walking distance can be easily accessed by the close by public transportation: Green and Orange train lines nearby, as well as Silver Line shuttle, many major MBTA bus routes, and Commuter Rail at Back Bay Station!



Terms: One year lease