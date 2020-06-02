All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 18 Commonwealth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
18 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

18 Commonwealth Ave.

18 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Huge studio featuring: - Hardwood flooring throughout! - Sunny open floor plan! - Modern kitchen w/ breakfast bar! - Updated tiled bathroom! - Picture window w/ views of the Common! This is a rare opportunity to live in one of the most coveted locations in the city! Call NOW for showings! Excellent location on Boston Common! Highly desirable location where Beacon Hill and Downtown blend in to sought after Back Bay! Corner of Arlington Street and Commonwealth Ave with the well manicured Comm Ave Mall park in the median! Close to Newbury Street, Commonwealth Ave Mall, Kenmore Square, Suffolk University, Prudential Center, Copley Square, Boston Public Library, Public Gardens, Emerson College, Symphony Hall, Hynes Convention Center, and much more! Anything not in walking distance can be easily accessed by the close by public transportation: Green and Orange train lines nearby, as well as Silver Line shuttle, many major MBTA bus routes, and Commuter Rail at Back Bay Station!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
18 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 18 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 18 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 18 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 18 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 18 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 18 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 18 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18 Commonwealth Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity