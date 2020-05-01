Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1789 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #1, Boston, MA 02135 - 5 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with hardwood floors and laundry in the basement. Heat and hot water included!! Steps away from Green Line, Chiswick Road T stop. Easy access to stores and restaurants. Tandem parking available for additional $275.Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. Available 9/1. Inquire for virtual tour! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544956 ]