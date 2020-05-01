All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1789 Commonwealth Avenue

1789 Commonwealth Avenue · (401) 447-8635
Location

1789 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1789 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #1, Boston, MA 02135 - 5 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with hardwood floors and laundry in the basement. Heat and hot water included!! Steps away from Green Line, Chiswick Road T stop. Easy access to stores and restaurants. Tandem parking available for additional $275.Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. Available 9/1. Inquire for virtual tour! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544956 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1789 Commonwealth Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1789 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1789 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1789 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1789 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1789 Commonwealth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1789 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1789 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1789 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1789 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1789 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
