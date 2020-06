Amenities

**IN LIGHT OF CURRENT EVENTS, WE CAN OFFER VIDEO TOURS OF THIS PROPERTY UPON REQUEST** **SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. 1-3 MONTHS ONLY** Beautiful lower level duplex with sweeping water views and full of natural light in the heart of Southie and only seconds away from M Street Beach. 5 spacious bedrooms plus office and in unit laundry. OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED! Available now!!



Terms: One year lease