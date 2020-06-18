All apartments in Boston
1706 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

1706 Commonwealth Ave.

1706 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 262-2224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1706 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The entire unit FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW hardwood floors in ALL 3 bedrooms, NEW Kitchen floor, fresh cabinets before moving in. Spacious beautiful 3BD/1.5BTH featuring 3 Bedrooms of equal size, a living room, eat-in kitchen, and 1.5 bath. Spacious closet space. Spacious beautiful 3BD/1.5BTH featuring 3 Bedrooms of equal size, a living room, eat-in kitchen, and 1.5 bath. Spacious closet space. - Private Balcony - Heat/Hot Water Included in rent - Amazing location; Green line Sutherland Rd stop (B Line) in front of the building. Walking distance to Cleveland Circle, C&D lines, Reservoir. Walk to Whole Foods and plenty of shops and restaurants. - Available September 12th due to extensive renovation.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1706 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1706 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1706 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1706 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1706 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1706 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
