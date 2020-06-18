1706 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The entire unit FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW hardwood floors in ALL 3 bedrooms, NEW Kitchen floor, fresh cabinets before moving in. Spacious beautiful 3BD/1.5BTH featuring 3 Bedrooms of equal size, a living room, eat-in kitchen, and 1.5 bath. Spacious closet space. - Private Balcony - Heat/Hot Water Included in rent - Amazing location; Green line Sutherland Rd stop (B Line) in front of the building. Walking distance to Cleveland Circle, C&D lines, Reservoir. Walk to Whole Foods and plenty of shops and restaurants. - Available September 12th due to extensive renovation.



Terms: One year lease