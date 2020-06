Amenities

Three bedroom unit within walking distance to the E-line trolley.



First floor unit with hardwood floors and -- eat in kitchen.

Coin operated laundry in the basement.



Tenants pay for gas heat and hot water and electricity-- one year lease required.



First, last and security required for students with cosigners. NO RE FEE