17 Cummings Rd.

17 Cummings Road · (617) 396-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Cummings Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OUTSTANDING 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment ONE OF A KIND for the price and quality. This apartment is an unbelievable deal that will not be available for much longer. Book your appointment today for a free tour before it s too late! This apartment has everything you're looking for! Did I mention it's amazing amenities? Email me or request for a showing online, and leave the rest to me! Dishwasher Granite Counter Tops New Appliances Hardwood Floors Heat and Hot Water Included . Area amenities: Brighton Center Shops, Restaurants and Bars, Kabloom Flowers, Boca Grande, Citizens Bank, Soldiers Field Road, Cambridge Street, Market Street, the 57 Bus, Scrub a Dub, Dunkin Donuts, Short Distance to the Arsenal and Watertown Malls, Best Buy, Home Depot, Cleveland Circle, the B, C and D lines, CVS, Whole Foods, Dunkin Donuts, Roggies, numerous restaurants and shops, local bars, Starbucks, Star Market, Bolocco, MBTA busses, Boston College, SuperLux, Parks, I90 and Route 9 expressways , and more.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Cummings Rd. have any available units?
17 Cummings Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Cummings Rd. have?
Some of 17 Cummings Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Cummings Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Cummings Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Cummings Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Cummings Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Cummings Rd. offer parking?
No, 17 Cummings Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Cummings Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Cummings Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Cummings Rd. have a pool?
No, 17 Cummings Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Cummings Rd. have accessible units?
No, 17 Cummings Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Cummings Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Cummings Rd. has units with dishwashers.
