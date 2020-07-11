17 Cummings Rd.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

OUTSTANDING 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment ONE OF A KIND for the price and quality. This apartment is an unbelievable deal that will not be available for much longer. Book your appointment today for a free tour before it s too late! This apartment has everything you're looking for! Did I mention it's amazing amenities? Email me or request for a showing online, and leave the rest to me! Dishwasher Granite Counter Tops New Appliances Hardwood Floors Heat and Hot Water Included . Area amenities: Brighton Center Shops, Restaurants and Bars, Kabloom Flowers, Boca Grande, Citizens Bank, Soldiers Field Road, Cambridge Street, Market Street, the 57 Bus, Scrub a Dub, Dunkin Donuts, Short Distance to the Arsenal and Watertown Malls, Best Buy, Home Depot, Cleveland Circle, the B, C and D lines, CVS, Whole Foods, Dunkin Donuts, Roggies, numerous restaurants and shops, local bars, Starbucks, Star Market, Bolocco, MBTA busses, Boston College, SuperLux, Parks, I90 and Route 9 expressways , and more.



Terms: One year lease