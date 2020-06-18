1681 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

NO BROKER FEE!! - AVAILABLE FOR JULY - Fantastic apartment - features hardwood floors - Eat in kitchen - Huge bedrooms - Cats are OK! No dogs. Laundry is downstairs in the basement and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. There is NO FEE on this apartment. Please give me a call at the number on the photos or hit REPLY above. Send me an email at david@ eastcoastrealty.com or call 617-708*4547 Walk to B line, green line train, quick access to BU Boston University, Boston College, Fenway/Kenmore areas, major supermarkets, shopping, and more - local maintenance department



Terms: One year lease