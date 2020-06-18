All apartments in Boston
1681 Commonwealth Ave.

1681 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1681 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE!! - AVAILABLE FOR JULY - Fantastic apartment - features hardwood floors - Eat in kitchen - Huge bedrooms - Cats are OK! No dogs. Laundry is downstairs in the basement and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. There is NO FEE on this apartment. Please give me a call at the number on the photos or hit REPLY above. Send me an email at david@ eastcoastrealty.com or call 617-708*4547 Walk to B line, green line train, quick access to BU Boston University, Boston College, Fenway/Kenmore areas, major supermarkets, shopping, and more - local maintenance department

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1681 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1681 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1681 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1681 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1681 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1681 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1681 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1681 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
