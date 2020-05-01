All apartments in Boston
1635 Commonwealth Avenue

1635 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
Location

1635 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! Move in SEPTEMBER 1st - heat hot water are included, large apartment, sunny unit! Cat okay :) Awesome ENORMOUS studio with beautiful hardwood floors, great high ceilings, tons of hallway closet space. Living area can fit queen size bed, desk, dresser and couch. Ample closet space. Great private balcony! The rent includes heat &amp; hot water. There's NO broker's fee. Laundry in the basement. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton off 1600 Commonwealth Avenue, walk to either the Washington Street T stop or the Warren Street T stop on the B line. 10 minute walk to the Washington Square T stop on the C line in Brookline. Quick T ride to Boston College BC, Boston University BU, Allston, Newton, Hynes, Back Bay, Downtown, Copley, Newbury Street, Midtown, Chinatown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1635 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1635 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1635 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1635 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1635 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1635 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1635 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
