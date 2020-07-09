All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

160 Nonantum 1

160 Nonantum St · (781) 521-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Nonantum St, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2bd Unit in Oak Sq, available NOW - Property Id: 307622

Spacious and bright 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, on Newton Line. Gleaming wood floors. Gas cooking. Front and Rear decks. Natural wood, ceiling fans. Sunporch, freshly painted. Conveniently located in the Oak Square area. Enjoy walking to YMCA, local stores, restaurants, and the express bus to downtown Boston. Minutes drive to Mass Pike. Available now. Great outdoor space for Barbecuing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/160-nonantum-boston-ma-unit-1/307622
Property Id 307622

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Nonantum 1 have any available units?
160 Nonantum 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Nonantum 1 have?
Some of 160 Nonantum 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Nonantum 1 currently offering any rent specials?
160 Nonantum 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Nonantum 1 pet-friendly?
No, 160 Nonantum 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 160 Nonantum 1 offer parking?
No, 160 Nonantum 1 does not offer parking.
Does 160 Nonantum 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Nonantum 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Nonantum 1 have a pool?
No, 160 Nonantum 1 does not have a pool.
Does 160 Nonantum 1 have accessible units?
No, 160 Nonantum 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Nonantum 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Nonantum 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
