160 Nonantum 1

patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan bbq/grill some paid utils

Spacious and bright 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, on Newton Line. Gleaming wood floors. Gas cooking. Front and Rear decks. Natural wood, ceiling fans. Sunporch, freshly painted. Conveniently located in the Oak Square area. Enjoy walking to YMCA, local stores, restaurants, and the express bus to downtown Boston. Minutes drive to Mass Pike. Available now. Great outdoor space for Barbecuing.

No Pets Allowed



