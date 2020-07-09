160 Nonantum 1

Amenities
2bd Unit in Oak Sq, available NOW - Property Id: 307622
Spacious and bright 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, on Newton Line. Gleaming wood floors. Gas cooking. Front and Rear decks. Natural wood, ceiling fans. Sunporch, freshly painted. Conveniently located in the Oak Square area. Enjoy walking to YMCA, local stores, restaurants, and the express bus to downtown Boston. Minutes drive to Mass Pike. Available now. Great outdoor space for Barbecuing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/160-nonantum-boston-ma-unit-1/307622
Property Id 307622
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5960093)