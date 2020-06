Amenities

Located in the heart of Back Bay, this sun-soaked apartment features two large bedrooms, a full bath with tile flooring, two gorgeous marble fireplaces, large bay windows overlooking Hereford Street, and multiple closets (+ storage)! The kitchen features a full gas range stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a passthrough window that looks into the living room. Laundry facilities located in the building.



Terms: One year lease