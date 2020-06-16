All apartments in Boston
156 Calumet St.

156 Calumet Street · (617) 744-4733
Location

156 Calumet Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Beautiful 1100 sqft Mission Hill three bedroom. Gut renovated in 2014. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Beautifully tiled bathroom. Huge backyard, and just minutes from the MBTA. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Calumet St. have any available units?
156 Calumet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Calumet St. have?
Some of 156 Calumet St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Calumet St. currently offering any rent specials?
156 Calumet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Calumet St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Calumet St. is pet friendly.
Does 156 Calumet St. offer parking?
No, 156 Calumet St. does not offer parking.
Does 156 Calumet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Calumet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Calumet St. have a pool?
No, 156 Calumet St. does not have a pool.
Does 156 Calumet St. have accessible units?
No, 156 Calumet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Calumet St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Calumet St. has units with dishwashers.
