Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

EAST SIDE CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM PENTHOUSE JUST A FEW BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY APPLIANCED GALLEY KITCHEN, QUEEN AND FULL SIZE BEDROOMS, AND SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. CENTRALLY LOCATED JUST BLOCKS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, PARKS/BEACHES, SEAPORT DISTRICT AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE 9/1, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease