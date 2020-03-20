All apartments in Boston
15 Union St.

15 Union Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Union Street, Boston, MA 02109
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15 Union St. have any available units?
15 Union St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 15 Union St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Union St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Union St. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Union St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 Union St. offer parking?
No, 15 Union St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Union St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Union St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Union St. have a pool?
No, 15 Union St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Union St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Union St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Union St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Union St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Union St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Union St. does not have units with air conditioning.

