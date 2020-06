Amenities

***Currently under renovations ready for a 5/1 Move in, pictures of kitchen and bathroom will be available once complete *** Come view this beautiful 2nd floor 3 Bedroom unit which has a lot to offer. Redone Hardwood floors flowing throughout, Updated kitchen with washer and dryer hookups, freshly painted with a nice view. Private back patio, Unit is Deleaded.



Terms: One year lease