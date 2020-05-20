All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

148 Worcester St.

148 Worcester Street · (516) 761-9354
Location

148 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Three bed, 1 bath condo apartment in a classic South End brownstone on Worcester Street (between Columbus and Tremont), a quiet, tree-lined street. Professionally maintained building with secured entry, l Apartment has a stone entryway that opens into a large living room (with dining area) that includes built-in storage, a dedicated media area, and ductless in-wall AC. Living room adjacent to open kitchen, which has custom maple cabinetry, dark granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Hardwood floors throughout and great sunlight (southwestern exposure). At the other end of the living room, a hallway leads past in-unit washer & dryer, to a well-appointed bathroom, and three bedrooms, each with great sunlight (northeastern exposure). Two of the bedrooms are larger and come equipped with an in-wall AC and a dresser with one smaller bedroom. Master bedroom also has an original decorative fireplace, bay windows and a large mirrored, armoire closet. Great location within the South End (and close proximity to Back Bay, Fenway). Short walk to Sparrow Park, Mass Ave. Station, Whole Foods, and tons of restaurants and bars!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Worcester St. have any available units?
148 Worcester St. has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Worcester St. have?
Some of 148 Worcester St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Worcester St. currently offering any rent specials?
148 Worcester St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Worcester St. pet-friendly?
No, 148 Worcester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 148 Worcester St. offer parking?
No, 148 Worcester St. does not offer parking.
Does 148 Worcester St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Worcester St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Worcester St. have a pool?
No, 148 Worcester St. does not have a pool.
Does 148 Worcester St. have accessible units?
No, 148 Worcester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Worcester St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Worcester St. has units with dishwashers.
