148 Worcester St.

Three bed, 1 bath condo apartment in a classic South End brownstone on Worcester Street (between Columbus and Tremont), a quiet, tree-lined street. Professionally maintained building with secured entry, l Apartment has a stone entryway that opens into a large living room (with dining area) that includes built-in storage, a dedicated media area, and ductless in-wall AC. Living room adjacent to open kitchen, which has custom maple cabinetry, dark granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Hardwood floors throughout and great sunlight (southwestern exposure). At the other end of the living room, a hallway leads past in-unit washer & dryer, to a well-appointed bathroom, and three bedrooms, each with great sunlight (northeastern exposure). Two of the bedrooms are larger and come equipped with an in-wall AC and a dresser with one smaller bedroom. Master bedroom also has an original decorative fireplace, bay windows and a large mirrored, armoire closet. Great location within the South End (and close proximity to Back Bay, Fenway). Short walk to Sparrow Park, Mass Ave. Station, Whole Foods, and tons of restaurants and bars!



Terms: One year lease