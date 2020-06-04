144 West Newton Street

Amenities

Sumptuously renovated South End 4 Bed/ 2+ bath. townhouse with yard, roof deck, and 2 car direct access parking on a lovely tree-lined street. Steps to Back Bay, Prudential, and the South End's most famed restaurants.This city oasis blends the finest finishes with restored detail. Plus all the space you need for grand entertaining or quiet lounging. Enter off parking into the magnificent kitchen with center island, imported cabinetry, honed granite counters, 48'' Wolf gas range and Sub Zero. All opening into large family room with informal dining. Double parlors provide grand entertaining and living. Rear parlor with butlers pantry is ideal for dining or home office/den. King size, second floor master suite with Hancock Tower views and huge marble bath featuring dual sink vanity, large shower, and separate soaking tub. Also on this floor is a nursery or home office. On the top floor, 2 large bedrooms and full bath off hall. Stunning roof deck with Back Bay views. Central AC throughout!