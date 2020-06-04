All apartments in Boston
144 West Newton Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

144 West Newton Street

144 West Newton Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit SF · Avail. now

$14,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sumptuously renovated South End 4 Bed/ 2+ bath. townhouse with yard, roof deck, and 2 car direct access parking on a lovely tree-lined street. Steps to Back Bay, Prudential, and the South End's most famed restaurants.This city oasis blends the finest finishes with restored detail. Plus all the space you need for grand entertaining or quiet lounging. Enter off parking into the magnificent kitchen with center island, imported cabinetry, honed granite counters, 48'' Wolf gas range and Sub Zero. All opening into large family room with informal dining. Double parlors provide grand entertaining and living. Rear parlor with butlers pantry is ideal for dining or home office/den. King size, second floor master suite with Hancock Tower views and huge marble bath featuring dual sink vanity, large shower, and separate soaking tub. Also on this floor is a nursery or home office. On the top floor, 2 large bedrooms and full bath off hall. Stunning roof deck with Back Bay views. Central AC throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 West Newton Street have any available units?
144 West Newton Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 West Newton Street have?
Some of 144 West Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 West Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 West Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 West Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 West Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 144 West Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 144 West Newton Street offers parking.
Does 144 West Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 West Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 West Newton Street have a pool?
No, 144 West Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 West Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 144 West Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 West Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 West Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
