All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1408 Commonwealth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1408 Commonwealth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1408 Commonwealth

1408 Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1408 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located right on Comm Ave in Allston. Easy access to public transportation, shops and restaurants. The unit features hardwood flooring, spacious kitchen with dishwasher and two equally sized bedrooms. Heat/hot water included with the rent. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Commonwealth have any available units?
1408 Commonwealth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Commonwealth have?
Some of 1408 Commonwealth's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Commonwealth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1408 Commonwealth offer parking?
No, 1408 Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 1408 Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 1408 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College