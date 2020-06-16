All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

14 Worcester Sq

14 Worcester Square · (617) 861-3642
Location

14 Worcester Square, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The unit can come furnished or unfurnished! Don't miss out on this gorgeous 1,700 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath duplex that comes with a private entrance! This generous floor plan features a spacious open living area that leads out to a enclosed private patio. Inside you will find an exceptional gourmet kitchen highlighted by beautiful granite counters, top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a large pantry. Two en suite bedrooms (double vanity) that each have 3 closets provide lots of storage space. This beautiful unit has bamboo flooring and recessed lighting throughout with a security system.  A large storage space outside of the unit is a perfect space to store bikes, luggage, etc. A direct deeded parking space completes this very special unit. Don't miss out on this beauty and inquire for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Worcester Sq have any available units?
14 Worcester Sq has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Worcester Sq have?
Some of 14 Worcester Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Worcester Sq currently offering any rent specials?
14 Worcester Sq isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Worcester Sq pet-friendly?
No, 14 Worcester Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Worcester Sq offer parking?
Yes, 14 Worcester Sq does offer parking.
Does 14 Worcester Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Worcester Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Worcester Sq have a pool?
No, 14 Worcester Sq does not have a pool.
Does 14 Worcester Sq have accessible units?
No, 14 Worcester Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Worcester Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Worcester Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
