14 Worcester Sq

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel furnished

The unit can come furnished or unfurnished! Don't miss out on this gorgeous 1,700 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath duplex that comes with a private entrance! This generous floor plan features a spacious open living area that leads out to a enclosed private patio. Inside you will find an exceptional gourmet kitchen highlighted by beautiful granite counters, top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a large pantry. Two en suite bedrooms (double vanity) that each have 3 closets provide lots of storage space. This beautiful unit has bamboo flooring and recessed lighting throughout with a security system. A large storage space outside of the unit is a perfect space to store bikes, luggage, etc. A direct deeded parking space completes this very special unit. Don't miss out on this beauty and inquire for more information!