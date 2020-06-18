14 Townsend St Apt 4.

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. There is a shared yard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station and buslines. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.
(RLNE5834658)