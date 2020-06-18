All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14 Townsend St Apt 4

14 Townsend St · No Longer Available
Location

14 Townsend St, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. There is a shared yard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station and buslines. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.

(RLNE5834658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14 Townsend St Apt 4 have any available units?
14 Townsend St Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Townsend St Apt 4 have?
Some of 14 Townsend St Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Townsend St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Townsend St Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Townsend St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Townsend St Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 14 Townsend St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 14 Townsend St Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 14 Townsend St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Townsend St Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Townsend St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 14 Townsend St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Townsend St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 14 Townsend St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Townsend St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Townsend St Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

