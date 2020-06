Amenities

Ideal location 4 bedroom! Cleveland Circle, access to the Green Line, B, C, & D line, shops, and restaurants nearby. Sunny living room, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, dishwasher and good sized bedrooms.



Terms: One year lease