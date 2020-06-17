139 Nottinghill Rd.

Amenities
4-floor townhouse - easy commute via bus/train/driving to Brookline/Boston/Cambridge! Newer construction townhouse 3-Bed / 2.5 Bath - attached garage - 3 levels of living boasting natural light - bamboo floors - open floor plan living room/dining room - granite and stainless steel kitchen - in-unit laundry - 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a hall closet - 3rd floor: a huge master suite, a full marble bath, and ample closets - great location! 10 minutes walk to Washington Street T station on Green Line, 3 minutes walk to Joyce Playground!
Terms: One year lease