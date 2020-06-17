All apartments in Boston
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:32 PM

139 Nottinghill Rd.

139 Nottinghill Road · (617) 992-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Nottinghill Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
4-floor townhouse - easy commute via bus/train/driving to Brookline/Boston/Cambridge! Newer construction townhouse 3-Bed / 2.5 Bath - attached garage - 3 levels of living boasting natural light - bamboo floors - open floor plan living room/dining room - granite and stainless steel kitchen - in-unit laundry - 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a hall closet - 3rd floor: a huge master suite, a full marble bath, and ample closets - great location! 10 minutes walk to Washington Street T station on Green Line, 3 minutes walk to Joyce Playground!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Nottinghill Rd. have any available units?
139 Nottinghill Rd. has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Nottinghill Rd. have?
Some of 139 Nottinghill Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Nottinghill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
139 Nottinghill Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Nottinghill Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 139 Nottinghill Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 139 Nottinghill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 139 Nottinghill Rd. does offer parking.
Does 139 Nottinghill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Nottinghill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Nottinghill Rd. have a pool?
No, 139 Nottinghill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 139 Nottinghill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 139 Nottinghill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Nottinghill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Nottinghill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
