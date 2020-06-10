All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 137 Peterborough St. 12S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
137 Peterborough St. 12S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

137 Peterborough St. 12S

137 Peterborough St · (617) 319-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

137 Peterborough St, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 12S · Avail. Sep 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Unit 12S Available 09/01/20 ** SEPT. ** 3 or 4 BEDROOM ** LG. MOD. KITCHEN ** - Property Id: 254482

***** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE of this APARTMENT
(And of MANY of My APARTMENT LISTINGS) ****
Please CONTACT ME and I'LL be HAPPY to SEND it to YOU.

Available SEPTEMBER 1.

Beautiful FENWAY 3 BEDROOM CONDO
(Can be SPLIT for 4 ROOMMATES).

Can be used as a 3 BEDROOM with a LIVING ROOM and an EAT-IN KTCHEN or a
4 BEDROOM WITHOUT a LIVING ROOM.

Large, Modern KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (Including DISHWASHER).

BIG ROOMS.
HARDWOOD FLOORS.

HEAT and Hot Water INCLUDED in the Rent.

Close to SIMMONS, EMMANUEL, BERKLEE, NORTHEASTERN, BOSTON UNIVERSITY, and a number of other Colleges and Universities..

Near FENWAY PARK, LONGWOOD MEDICAL Area, RESTAURANTS and Bars, Supermarket, and MOVIE THEATER.

Very Close to the GREEN LINE''s B, C, D, and E branches; and Bus stops nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254482
Property Id 254482

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5858933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Peterborough St. 12S have any available units?
137 Peterborough St. 12S has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Peterborough St. 12S have?
Some of 137 Peterborough St. 12S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Peterborough St. 12S currently offering any rent specials?
137 Peterborough St. 12S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Peterborough St. 12S pet-friendly?
No, 137 Peterborough St. 12S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 137 Peterborough St. 12S offer parking?
No, 137 Peterborough St. 12S does not offer parking.
Does 137 Peterborough St. 12S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Peterborough St. 12S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Peterborough St. 12S have a pool?
No, 137 Peterborough St. 12S does not have a pool.
Does 137 Peterborough St. 12S have accessible units?
No, 137 Peterborough St. 12S does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Peterborough St. 12S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Peterborough St. 12S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 137 Peterborough St. 12S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity