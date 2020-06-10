137 Peterborough St. 12S

Amenities

Unit 12S Available 09/01/20 ** SEPT. ** 3 or 4 BEDROOM ** LG. MOD. KITCHEN ** - Property Id: 254482



Available SEPTEMBER 1.



Beautiful FENWAY 3 BEDROOM CONDO

(Can be SPLIT for 4 ROOMMATES).



Can be used as a 3 BEDROOM with a LIVING ROOM and an EAT-IN KTCHEN or a

4 BEDROOM WITHOUT a LIVING ROOM.



Large, Modern KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (Including DISHWASHER).



BIG ROOMS.

HARDWOOD FLOORS.



HEAT and Hot Water INCLUDED in the Rent.



Close to SIMMONS, EMMANUEL, BERKLEE, NORTHEASTERN, BOSTON UNIVERSITY, and a number of other Colleges and Universities..



Near FENWAY PARK, LONGWOOD MEDICAL Area, RESTAURANTS and Bars, Supermarket, and MOVIE THEATER.



Very Close to the GREEN LINE''s B, C, D, and E branches; and Bus stops nearby.

No Dogs Allowed



