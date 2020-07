Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit parking

Top of the line rental with modern updates including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Private entrance for this spacious three bedroom unit that features a master suite. Central air, in-unit laundry and off street parking- this one checks all the boxes! Step out back to your partially covered deck before enjoying the fire pit on your patio or large fenced in yard. Desirable location close to Adams corner and about a 10 minute walk to Peabody Square where you can access the red line (ashmont) and some of Dorchester's most popular restaurants, coffee shops and gourmet grocery store- American Provisions. References and good credit required.