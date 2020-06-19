1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 4 bedroom apt near Allston/Brookline line! - Property Id: 242155



Available September 1st, 2020!

Great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom renovated apartment near the Allston/Brookline line!

Heat/hot water included and dog/cat friendly! Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry on-site and right next to a host of public transportation options.

Text, email, or call me for a showing!

Sincerely,

Sam

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242155

Property Id 242155



(RLNE5710813)