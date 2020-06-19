All apartments in Boston
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F

1317 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 11F Available 09/01/20 Great 4 bedroom apt near Allston/Brookline line! - Property Id: 242155

Available September 1st, 2020!
Great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom renovated apartment near the Allston/Brookline line!
Heat/hot water included and dog/cat friendly! Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry on-site and right next to a host of public transportation options.
Text, email, or call me for a showing!
Sincerely,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242155
Property Id 242155

(RLNE5710813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F have any available units?
1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F have?
Some of 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F offer parking?
No, 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F have a pool?
No, 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F have accessible units?
No, 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Commonwealth Ave 11F has units with dishwashers.
