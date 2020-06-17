All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

126 Union Park St.

126 Union Park Street · (617) 398-0164
Location

126 Union Park Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy all the SOWA district has to offer in a brand newly renovated garden level two bedroom apartment with a well equipped private patio. The apartment features a fully equipped kitchen, HD cable TV, a large patio off the living room, two comfy beds (queen and full size) as well as a fold out sofa for sleeping. The second bedroom is an interior room and does not have windows, but otherwise is fully equipped with a full size bed, nightstands, mirrors, and wardrobe/armoire for clothing. The building owners who live upstairs are very friendly and attentive. They will not tolerate parties or smoking in the apartment, on the patio, or directly in front of the building.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Union Park St. have any available units?
126 Union Park St. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Union Park St. have?
Some of 126 Union Park St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Union Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
126 Union Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Union Park St. pet-friendly?
No, 126 Union Park St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 126 Union Park St. offer parking?
No, 126 Union Park St. does not offer parking.
Does 126 Union Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Union Park St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Union Park St. have a pool?
No, 126 Union Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 126 Union Park St. have accessible units?
No, 126 Union Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Union Park St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Union Park St. has units with dishwashers.
