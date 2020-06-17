125 Park Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage

No Broker Fee!! Available July 1st. Spacious studio with alcove on desirable Park Dr! Granite counter tops, gas stove and stainless steel in the kitchen. Professionally managed elevator building with bike storage and common laundry in the basement. Heat and hot water included. Storage unit included in rent! Parking may be available for rent through management. Building is just minutes from the Longwood Medical Area including Childrens Hospital, Beth Israel, Brigham and Women's and Dana Farber. Will not last! Melissa Deutsch Broker/Owner Legacy Homes & Estates, LLC *All efforts are made to ensure all information is as accurate as possible. Rent and incentives subject to change at any time.*



Terms: One year lease