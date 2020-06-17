All apartments in Boston
125 Park Dr.
125 Park Dr.

125 Park Drive · (781) 535-9945
Location

125 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
elevator
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
No Broker Fee!! Available July 1st. Spacious studio with alcove on desirable Park Dr! Granite counter tops, gas stove and stainless steel in the kitchen. Professionally managed elevator building with bike storage and common laundry in the basement. Heat and hot water included. Storage unit included in rent! Parking may be available for rent through management. Building is just minutes from the Longwood Medical Area including Childrens Hospital, Beth Israel, Brigham and Women's and Dana Farber. Will not last! Melissa Deutsch Broker/Owner Legacy Homes & Estates, LLC *All efforts are made to ensure all information is as accurate as possible. Rent and incentives subject to change at any time.*

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Park Dr. have any available units?
125 Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Park Dr. have?
Some of 125 Park Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
125 Park Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 125 Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 125 Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 125 Park Dr. does offer parking.
Does 125 Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 125 Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 125 Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 125 Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
