124 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 09/26/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Situated on one of Back Bay’s most charming streets, this wonderful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath triplex has it all and is available immediately! With furnishings included, simply unpack your bags and you’re home. Direct access from Saint Botolph street, you enter a first floor that is just perfect for entertaining. Consisting of a full chef’s kitchen, a breakfast area, a dining room, and powder room, there is plenty of space for your friends and family. Up one flight of stairs, you will find the first bedroom, a full bath, and an oversized living area filled with sunlight. On the top floor, there is a laundry room as well as the last 2 bedrooms. Both bedrooms have ensuite baths and walk-in closets. However, with a jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower, the master bedroom certainly lives up to it’s name. In addition to the home’s interior, there is an expansive roof deck with picture perfect views. 1 parking space included! FLEXIBLE lease terms. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3527217 ]