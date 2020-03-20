All apartments in Boston
124 Saint Botolph Street

124 Saint Botolph Street · (617) 440-9924
Location

124 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
124 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by The Moving Greater Boston Team ., Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Warren Residential, (617) 440-9924. Available from: 09/26/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Situated on one of Back Bay’s most charming streets, this wonderful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath triplex has it all and is available immediately! With furnishings included, simply unpack your bags and you’re home. Direct access from Saint Botolph street, you enter a first floor that is just perfect for entertaining. Consisting of a full chef’s kitchen, a breakfast area, a dining room, and powder room, there is plenty of space for your friends and family. Up one flight of stairs, you will find the first bedroom, a full bath, and an oversized living area filled with sunlight. On the top floor, there is a laundry room as well as the last 2 bedrooms. Both bedrooms have ensuite baths and walk-in closets. However, with a jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower, the master bedroom certainly lives up to it’s name. In addition to the home’s interior, there is an expansive roof deck with picture perfect views. 1 parking space included! FLEXIBLE lease terms. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3527217 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Saint Botolph Street have any available units?
124 Saint Botolph Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Saint Botolph Street have?
Some of 124 Saint Botolph Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Saint Botolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Saint Botolph Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Saint Botolph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Saint Botolph Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 Saint Botolph Street offer parking?
Yes, 124 Saint Botolph Street does offer parking.
Does 124 Saint Botolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Saint Botolph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Saint Botolph Street have a pool?
No, 124 Saint Botolph Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Saint Botolph Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Saint Botolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Saint Botolph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Saint Botolph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
