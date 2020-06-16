All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 118 Huntington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
118 Huntington Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

118 Huntington Ave.

118 Huntington Avenue · (617) 794-5447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
* Exclusive penthouses on the top three floors * In-home washer and dryer * Zoned, individually controlled heating and air conditioning for year-round efficiency and personal comfort * Hardwood floors in foyer, hallways, living room and dining room * Generous walk-in closets * State-of-the-art telecommunications systems with high-speed Internet access, multiple phone lines, cable and satellite TV access * En suite master and second bathrooms * Powder rooms in all homes * Many homes with balconies and terraces * Oversized operable windows in all homes *Concierge Parking Available at an extra fee. House cleaning available from hotel next door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Huntington Ave. have any available units?
118 Huntington Ave. has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Huntington Ave. have?
Some of 118 Huntington Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Huntington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
118 Huntington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Huntington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 118 Huntington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 118 Huntington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 118 Huntington Ave. does offer parking.
Does 118 Huntington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Huntington Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Huntington Ave. have a pool?
No, 118 Huntington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 118 Huntington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 118 Huntington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Huntington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Huntington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 118 Huntington Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity