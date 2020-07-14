All apartments in Boston
117 Saratoga Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

117 Saratoga Street

117 Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Parlor level Brownstone one bedroom rental home in East Boston's historic Eagle Hill. Enter to the rear facing living room area, with open kitchen and breakfast bar/island. Front facing, good sized bedroom with ample closet space. Walk down and enjoy the massive common backyard and patio- shared with the only other unit in the building upstairs- outdoor space. Free, exclusive laundry in basement- see firm remarks. Steps to the Blue Line T station, and the best restaurants and parks that East Boston has to offer. Available Sep. 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Saratoga Street have any available units?
117 Saratoga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Saratoga Street have?
Some of 117 Saratoga Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Saratoga Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Saratoga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Saratoga Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 Saratoga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 117 Saratoga Street offer parking?
No, 117 Saratoga Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Saratoga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Saratoga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Saratoga Street have a pool?
No, 117 Saratoga Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Saratoga Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Saratoga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Saratoga Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Saratoga Street does not have units with dishwashers.
