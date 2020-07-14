117 Saratoga Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Parlor level Brownstone one bedroom rental home in East Boston's historic Eagle Hill. Enter to the rear facing living room area, with open kitchen and breakfast bar/island. Front facing, good sized bedroom with ample closet space. Walk down and enjoy the massive common backyard and patio- shared with the only other unit in the building upstairs- outdoor space. Free, exclusive laundry in basement- see firm remarks. Steps to the Blue Line T station, and the best restaurants and parks that East Boston has to offer. Available Sep. 1!