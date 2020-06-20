All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:17 PM

115 Kilsyth Rd.

115 Kilsyth Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Kilsyth Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The original period details of the classic brick flatiron make an impressive facade on this apartment, the interiors have been restored to exacting details. Eco-friendly touches like Energy Star appliances and water-saving faucets have been added, and water-based polyurethane was used to bring the luster back to the original hardwood floors of this apartment. This apartment includes free heat and hot water as well as a 24 hour maintenance guarantee. This apartment is mere minutes from the Green B and C lines of the MBTA, providing quick, inexpensive, and convenient transportation to the area's vibrant attractions. The best local restaurants and shops are only a short walk away in Cleveland Circle and Coolidge Corner. Boston College, several local hospitals, and numerous parks and recreation areas are only a five minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Kilsyth Rd. have any available units?
115 Kilsyth Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Kilsyth Rd. have?
Some of 115 Kilsyth Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Kilsyth Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
115 Kilsyth Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Kilsyth Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Kilsyth Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 115 Kilsyth Rd. offer parking?
No, 115 Kilsyth Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 115 Kilsyth Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Kilsyth Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Kilsyth Rd. have a pool?
No, 115 Kilsyth Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 115 Kilsyth Rd. have accessible units?
No, 115 Kilsyth Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Kilsyth Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Kilsyth Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
