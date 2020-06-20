115 Kilsyth Rd.

Amenities

The original period details of the classic brick flatiron make an impressive facade on this apartment, the interiors have been restored to exacting details. Eco-friendly touches like Energy Star appliances and water-saving faucets have been added, and water-based polyurethane was used to bring the luster back to the original hardwood floors of this apartment. This apartment includes free heat and hot water as well as a 24 hour maintenance guarantee. This apartment is mere minutes from the Green B and C lines of the MBTA, providing quick, inexpensive, and convenient transportation to the area's vibrant attractions. The best local restaurants and shops are only a short walk away in Cleveland Circle and Coolidge Corner. Boston College, several local hospitals, and numerous parks and recreation areas are only a five minute drive.