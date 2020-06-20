All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

110 Union Park St.

110 Union Park Street · (518) 423-0309
Location

110 Union Park Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Rare to market in the Union Park Street neighborhood, this two-bedroom home has been thoughtfully updated and offers excellent access to the best of the South End. The living and kitchen areas are fully open and a center island offers great counter space and room for four bar stools. The living room allows for a number of furniture configurations and updated windows allow for Southwestern light exposure to pour in. The kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite counters, gas cooking and incredible storage space. Both bedrooms are highly functional; one with a walk-in closet, the other with a double closet. Best of all, a massive private patio is a second living space and an entertainer's dream. There is flexible space for a table, chairs and a grill. The landscaped planting beds make this terrace feel intimate and a welcoming place to relax. Stylish South End dining is just outside the front door with Bar Mezzana, Boston Chops and Stella just a few blocks away.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Union Park St. have any available units?
110 Union Park St. has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Union Park St. have?
Some of 110 Union Park St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Union Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Union Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Union Park St. pet-friendly?
No, 110 Union Park St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 110 Union Park St. offer parking?
No, 110 Union Park St. does not offer parking.
Does 110 Union Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Union Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Union Park St. have a pool?
No, 110 Union Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 110 Union Park St. have accessible units?
No, 110 Union Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Union Park St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Union Park St. does not have units with dishwashers.
