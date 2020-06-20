110 Union Park St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Rare to market in the Union Park Street neighborhood, this two-bedroom home has been thoughtfully updated and offers excellent access to the best of the South End. The living and kitchen areas are fully open and a center island offers great counter space and room for four bar stools. The living room allows for a number of furniture configurations and updated windows allow for Southwestern light exposure to pour in. The kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite counters, gas cooking and incredible storage space. Both bedrooms are highly functional; one with a walk-in closet, the other with a double closet. Best of all, a massive private patio is a second living space and an entertainer's dream. There is flexible space for a table, chairs and a grill. The landscaped planting beds make this terrace feel intimate and a welcoming place to relax. Stylish South End dining is just outside the front door with Bar Mezzana, Boston Chops and Stella just a few blocks away.



Terms: One year lease