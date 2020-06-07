Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

110 Arlington Street Apt #PH, Boston, MA 02116 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Penthouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. The Penthouse is new construction comprising a two-story addition to the historic building at the uppermost levels. The residence is a floor-thru duplex w/ elevator entry at the fourth floor level. A private rooftop terrace with 360-degree city views offers outdoor living space at a third level. With large operable windows on three facades, the residence enjoys a remarkable amount of natural light throughout and utilizes built-in shades for light control and privacy. A private study is accessed from the main living area, and the den/bedroom located upstairs acts as a secondary gathering area. The kitchen features state-of-the art appliances and custom millwork and cabinetry. Four+ bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bath, and a myriad of closet and built-in storage spaces form the rest of the residence. The upper level of the Penthouse where the master bedroom suite and den/bedroom are located, both enjoying private outdoor terraces. Includes two garage parking spaces. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3580115 ]