Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* Renovated in 2018. Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath on the top floor in a multi-family house located between Stony Brook and Jackson Square orange line train station in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Central A/C. Shared back porch. 1 off-street parking included in the rent. East access to the orange line train station.